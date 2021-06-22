Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,679 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after acquiring an additional 988,484 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,314 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3,765.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,895,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,266 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,741,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,456,000 after acquiring an additional 79,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,663,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 134,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $29,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,772.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $154,600.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 90,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,357. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.55.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

