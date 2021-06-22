Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 125.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,542,000 after acquiring an additional 62,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 491.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,630,000 after acquiring an additional 702,878 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $53,647,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $90,540,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,517,000 after acquiring an additional 16,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSTR opened at $583.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $572.71. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $113.55 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 1.42.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.00.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

