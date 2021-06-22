Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 335 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $387.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $375.09. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $267.46 and a fifty-two week high of $388.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.