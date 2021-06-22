Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Raises Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BG. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Shares of BG stock opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.90.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

