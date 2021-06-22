Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 110,133 Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,133 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.48% of Silicom worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SILC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicom by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Silicom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Silicom from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Silicom stock opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $304.31 million, a P/E ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 0.74. Silicom Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.80.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Silicom had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

