Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 222,793 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222,793 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.97.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

