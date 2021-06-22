Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.57.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $504.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.89. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $244.32 and a 52 week high of $518.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total transaction of $250,647.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

