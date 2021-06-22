Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 2,585 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after buying an additional 448,585 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,107,796,000 after buying an additional 67,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $211.06 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $204.39 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $571.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.04.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.