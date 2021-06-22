Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 614 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,962,000 after buying an additional 739,568 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,919,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,117,000 after buying an additional 452,136 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,782,000 after buying an additional 189,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $501,539,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,402,000 after buying an additional 423,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

WLTW opened at $230.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLTW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

