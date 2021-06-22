Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,072 ($14.01) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

PNN stock traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,133.50 ($14.81). The company had a trading volume of 498,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,579. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,059.86. The firm has a market cap of £4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 14.04. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 854.20 ($11.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,167.80 ($15.26).

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

