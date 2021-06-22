Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,324 Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 204,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,324 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Yalla Group worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,143,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,866,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 209,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 125,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yalla Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Yalla Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of YALA stock opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of -922.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.66. Yalla Group Limited has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $41.35.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Yalla Group Limited will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Yalla Group Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

