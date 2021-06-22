Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 63,749 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.95% of Sierra Wireless worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 21.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

NASDAQ SWIR opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $588.89 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Sierra Wireless Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.