Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 247,739 Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 247,739 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,417 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 287,817 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,214,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,031 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 144,078 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Janis F. Kerns purchased 6,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $132,183.68. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at $259,470.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauriann C. Kloppenburg acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.16 per share, with a total value of $57,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,045 shares in the company, valued at $192,462.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

ADX opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

