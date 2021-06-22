Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,590 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.01% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNOV. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 48.2% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 75,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24,515 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth approximately $755,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $30.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.03.

