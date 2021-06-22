Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 124,951 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 218.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,951 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter worth $91,000. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on DISH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.