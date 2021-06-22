Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 15,350 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of CyrusOne worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CONE. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 188.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.38.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CONE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

