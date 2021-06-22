Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 32,206 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,206 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of CTS worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter worth about $14,971,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in CTS in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,519,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CTS by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $164,944,000 after buying an additional 272,891 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in CTS by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 446,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in CTS by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

NYSE:CTS opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.72. CTS Co. has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. CTS had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.