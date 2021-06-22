Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 35,642 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,642 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Trimble by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,552,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $303,947,000 after acquiring an additional 301,612 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,343 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Trimble by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,408,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,562,000 after acquiring an additional 284,790 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Trimble by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,947,000 after acquiring an additional 702,289 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Trimble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $193,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $78.96 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.00.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

