Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 479,879 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 146.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 808,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,879 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 1.02% of ORBCOMM worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the first quarter worth about $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORBC opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.18 million, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.57.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. Research analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORBC. Craig Hallum cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. ORBCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

