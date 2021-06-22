Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 52,440 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,440 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.21% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFEB. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at about $10,663,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 254,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 149,598 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 2,600.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 846,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,841,000 after purchasing an additional 815,570 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFEB opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.07. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $28.40.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.