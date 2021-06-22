Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 460,694 Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 460,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 32,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE RQI opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

