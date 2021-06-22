Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,462 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of KT worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of KT by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of KT by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of KT by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of KT by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

KT stock opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. KT Co. has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.