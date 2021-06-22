Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 156.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,894 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of EchoStar worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SATS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at $14,593,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 670.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 539,114 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at $9,215,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 931,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after acquiring an additional 254,178 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 164.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,912 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 190,898 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EchoStar alerts:

SATS stock opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.72. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.