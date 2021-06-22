Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of IPG Photonics worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 64.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 792.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,124 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in IPG Photonics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,137.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $855,784.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,948,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,522,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,837 shares of company stock worth $9,461,884. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $204.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.44. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 1.38.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

