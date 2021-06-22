Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $5.60 Million Stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of Radware worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Radware by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Radware by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Radware by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Radware by 5,510.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radware by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radware alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. Radware Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 132.26, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Radware had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.