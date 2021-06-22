Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,892 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of NetScout Systems worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 21,144 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,376,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,760,000 after buying an additional 535,779 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,191,000 after buying an additional 41,711 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 117.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.97 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.33%. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

