Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $6.75 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 193.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,754 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Garmin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Garmin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Garmin by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Garmin by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 87,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $142.01 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $145.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.59.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 52.14%.

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

