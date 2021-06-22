Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,055 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LORL. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

LORL stock opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $50.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

