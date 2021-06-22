Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,877 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,877 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of 51job worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JOBS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of 51job by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,290,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 51job by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,053,000 after purchasing an additional 528,231 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of 51job by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,447,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,310,000 after purchasing an additional 32,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 51job by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,282,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,287,000 after purchasing an additional 118,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 51job during the 4th quarter worth about $24,519,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOBS opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. 51job, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

