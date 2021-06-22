Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 246,714 Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 102.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,714 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 1,980.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 46,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 45.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 16,534.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 110,615 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 119.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILT opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.85. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $548.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $44.71 million for the quarter.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.