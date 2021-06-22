Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 57,690 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 95.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,690 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Viasat worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,460,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,511,000 after purchasing an additional 195,758 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 917,924 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,096,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after purchasing an additional 53,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Viasat by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 71,276 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,999 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSAT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Viasat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

VSAT stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.69. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,225.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

