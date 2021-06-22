Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 12,835 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,835 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Repligen by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Repligen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,904,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Repligen by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.60, for a total value of $81,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,507,688. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $196.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 135.27 and a beta of 0.84. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.11.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

