Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 274,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,232,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of Green Brick Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 26.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after buying an additional 821,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,641,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,689,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 21.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after buying an additional 125,786 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 5.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after buying an additional 33,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

GRBK opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.29. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $234.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Brandler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at $406,663.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Farris bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

