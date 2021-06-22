Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.71.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $273.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,710.46, a PEG ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.75. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.49 and a 1-year high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.