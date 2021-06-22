Peony (PNY) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $5,857.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00051179 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000426 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001169 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 64.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 10,646,394 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

