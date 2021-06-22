pEOS Trading Down 40.8% Over Last 7 Days (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One pEOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, pEOS has traded 40.8% lower against the dollar. pEOS has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $246.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

