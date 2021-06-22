PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.26. 86,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,474,819. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.05 and a 1-year high of $149.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.03.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.