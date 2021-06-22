Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.09. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 17,090 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.00 million, a PE ratio of 141.24 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PESI)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

