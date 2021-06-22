Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €181.80 ($213.88). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €179.10 ($210.71), with a volume of 660,143 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €186.00 ($218.82) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €182.33 ($214.51).

The company has a 50-day moving average of €175.95.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

