PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Shares Gap Up to $44.90

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.90, but opened at $46.50. PetroChina shares last traded at $46.14, with a volume of 2,408 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

Get PetroChina alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $85.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that PetroChina Company Limited will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $1.336 dividend. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. PetroChina’s payout ratio is presently 113.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in PetroChina by 628.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 523,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after buying an additional 451,408 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 4th quarter valued at $3,927,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PetroChina by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 83,539 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 1st quarter valued at $1,587,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 1st quarter valued at $1,100,000. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.