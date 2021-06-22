Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.91

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.91 and last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 1517532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBR. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.30 target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73. The company has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.2859 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile (NYSE:PBR)

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.