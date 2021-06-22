Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Cut by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,977 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 32,798 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.56. 284,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,241,818. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.21. The firm has a market cap of $221.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

