Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.45

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.45 and last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 52 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

The stock has a market capitalization of $736.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 173.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

