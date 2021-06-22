Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.05

Shares of Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 2523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $688.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

