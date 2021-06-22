Phore (PHR) Trading 13.4% Lower This Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $7,039.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phore has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009028 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.84 or 0.00355094 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,361,370 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

