PieDAO DOUGH v2 Trading 27.4% Lower This Week (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 27.4% against the dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $7.17 million and approximately $110,586.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00053178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00020919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.35 or 0.00649762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00077679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00038782 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CRYPTO:DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 79,259,618 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars.

