Pinkcoin Trading Down 32% Over Last 7 Days (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $13,690.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.95 or 0.00370521 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002937 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00017189 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.14 or 0.00983780 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 453,753,174 coins and its circulating supply is 428,492,738 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

