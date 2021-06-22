Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits Market Capitalization of $625.33 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $3.42 or 0.00011248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $625.33 million and approximately $7.37 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.19 or 0.00303626 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00168689 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00102236 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000846 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 183,097,487 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

