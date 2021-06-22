PIVX Price Hits $0.50 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 22nd. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001587 BTC on exchanges. PIVX has a market capitalization of $32.52 million and approximately $497,681.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00029072 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00009842 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.