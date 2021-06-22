PlayGame Trading Down 32.8% Over Last Week (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 22nd. PlayGame has a total market cap of $323,283.71 and approximately $5,467.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00051287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00019424 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.14 or 0.00625436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00076356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,257.30 or 0.06984169 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.